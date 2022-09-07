UNICEF officer and former Tata employee Sohini Roychowdhury shares emotional note on Cyrus Mistry

Sohini Roychowdhury shares emotional note on Cyrus Mistry | Linkedin

Cyrus Mistry, the former Chairman of Tata Sons, died in a road accident at Palghar, on Sunday, while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. From industry experts, politicians to commoners - several people came forth to share condolence messages on the business tycoon's sad demise.

A recent Linkedin post shared by UNICEF officer and former Tata employee Sohini Roychowdhury is an long heart-felt note on Cyrus Pallonji Mistry or CPM. Taking it to the social media platform, Sohini revealed how deeply the unfortunate incident with Mistry touched her.

She wrote, "...I was in an important meeting. I just could not focus and turned my Zoom camera off. A colleague reached out and asked if I was fine. I said no. Because Cyrus’s death somehow feels visceral, like a personal loss."

Sohini got nostalgic and emotional while penning down a remembrance copy towards the deceased businessman. She narrated the incident of the days when she met Cyrus for the first time at Tata, her words read, "He was running a bit late. The moment he entered, about 15 minutes after the scheduled time, he said in a very polite voice, “I apologise to have kept all of you waiting.”

The former Tata employee remarked Cyrus of being grounded, humble and a person who treated everyone with equal respect and courtesy. In her emotional note, Sohini noted these qualities to be one of CPM’s greatest legacies. The concluding lines of her post read, "He always left you feeling better than he found you."

Take a look into the Linkedin note, right here:

