Ukraine Defence Ministry tweets morphed images of Goddess Kali; angry netizens call it 'Hinduphobic'

The Indian users were livid with Ukraine for mocking the Hindu culture.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
Ukraine Defence Ministry tweets morphed images of Goddess Kali | Twitter

A tweet from Ukraine's Ministry of Defence went viral on social media, but for all the wrong reasons. The tweet posted on April 30 by the Defense of Ukraine's official account depicting the Indian goddess Kali morphing over a blast fume has outraged Indians.

Agitated netizens in India have deemed it offensive and 'Hinduphobic'.

The picture posted on Twitter, showed the Indian goddess having an upskirt moment similar to Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe, with a caption that said, "Work of art."

The Ministry of Defence's official Twitter account was forced to remove the tweet after it received a significant backlash minutes after it was posted with the image.

Indian users took to Twitter to share their reactions to mocking the Hindu Goddess, and wrote on Ukraine Defense's official page.

