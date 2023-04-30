Ukraine Defence Ministry tweets morphed images of Goddess Kali; angry netizens call it 'Hinduphobic'

Ukraine Defence Ministry tweets morphed images of Goddess Kali | Twitter

A tweet from Ukraine's Ministry of Defence went viral on social media, but for all the wrong reasons. The tweet posted on April 30 by the Defense of Ukraine's official account depicting the Indian goddess Kali morphing over a blast fume has outraged Indians.

Agitated netizens in India have deemed it offensive and 'Hinduphobic'.

The picture posted on Twitter, showed the Indian goddess having an upskirt moment similar to Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe, with a caption that said, "Work of art."

The Ministry of Defence's official Twitter account was forced to remove the tweet after it received a significant backlash minutes after it was posted with the image.

Indian users took to Twitter to share their reactions to mocking the Hindu Goddess, and wrote on Ukraine Defense's official page.

Shame on you for making such cartoons and insulting our faith! Utterly disgusting attempt — Sanskar Rao🇮🇳 (@SanskarBarot) April 30, 2023

I am absolutely appalled to see the Ukrainian defence handle mocking Maa Kali, a revered Hindu goddess. This is a gross display of insensitivity and ignorance. I urge them to take down the offensive content and issue an apology. Respect for all religions and beliefs is paramount.… — Sudhanshu Singh (@sudhansh6359) April 30, 2023

Ukrainian begging for support against the Russian invasion,do they deserve the same from India?Degrading the cultural and religious sentiments are disgusting. — PERMENDRA PANDEY (@PandeyPermendra) April 30, 2023

Vinash kale viprit buddhi. — Ananjan Chaudhury (@aryachaudhury) April 30, 2023