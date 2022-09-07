UK job firm mocks Rishi Sunak after he loses to Liz Truss, netizens react

CV-Library is one of the largest employment websites in the UK. Yesterday, it issued a brutal advertisement poster that had Rishi Sunak's picture with the lines, “Didn’t get the job? We’ve got jobs for everyone. Find one that works for you.”
Rishi Sunak is a Indian-origin British politician who served as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022. Also, a member of the Conservative Party, and the Member of Parliament for Richmond since 2015. Liz Truss is also a British politician, leader of the Conservative Party and UK foreign secretary. Rishi Sunak lost the race to be UK’s next Prime Minister to Liz Truss on Monday after a summer-long internal contest sparked by Boris Johnson's resignation in July.
The ad campaign sniggering Rishi Sunak went viral on social media. Check the reactions of the social media users below:
Earlier too, CV Library created a sarcastic ad campaign in July after Boris Johnson's resignation.
An image was posted with Johnson's back picture with the following lines:
“Resigned today? Find a new job that works for you.”
