UK job firm mocks Rishi Sunak after he loses to Liz Truss, netizens react

HomeViralUK job firm mocks Rishi Sunak after he loses to Liz Truss, netizens react

CV Library is one of the largest employment websites in the UK. Recently, it created a brutal advertisement poster that had Rishi Sunak's picture and it went viral. Read to know more....

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 07:42 PM IST
CV-Library is one of the largest employment websites in the UK. Yesterday, it issued a brutal advertisement poster that had Rishi Sunak's picture with the lines, “Didn’t get the job? We’ve got jobs for everyone. Find one that works for you.”

Rishi Sunak is a Indian-origin British politician who served as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022. Also, a member of the Conservative Party, and the Member of Parliament for Richmond since 2015. Liz Truss is also a British politician, leader of the Conservative Party and UK foreign secretary. Rishi Sunak lost the race to be UK’s next Prime Minister to Liz Truss on Monday after a summer-long internal contest sparked by Boris Johnson's resignation in July.

The ad campaign sniggering Rishi Sunak went viral on social media. Check the reactions of the social media users below:

Earlier too, CV Library created a sarcastic ad campaign in July after Boris Johnson's resignation.

An image was posted with Johnson's back picture with the following lines:

“Resigned today? Find a new job that works for you.”

