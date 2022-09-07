UK job firm mocks Rishi Sunak after he loses to Liz Truss, netizens react

CV-Library is one of the largest employment websites in the UK. Yesterday, it issued a brutal advertisement poster that had Rishi Sunak's picture with the lines, “Didn’t get the job? We’ve got jobs for everyone. Find one that works for you.”

Rishi Sunak is a Indian-origin British politician who served as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022. Also, a member of the Conservative Party, and the Member of Parliament for Richmond since 2015. Liz Truss is also a British politician, leader of the Conservative Party and UK foreign secretary. Rishi Sunak lost the race to be UK’s next Prime Minister to Liz Truss on Monday after a summer-long internal contest sparked by Boris Johnson's resignation in July.

The ad campaign sniggering Rishi Sunak went viral on social media. Check the reactions of the social media users below:

A job site ad! Only Brits can do this! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/teq0t7Gpgj — nabanita sircar (@sircarnabanita) September 6, 2022

He can become a British dairy farmer 👨🏾‍🌾 he’s dream 💭 job ! pic.twitter.com/hkBViVT4z1 — Anhar Miah ☪️🇬🇧 (@miah_anhar) September 7, 2022

Today, CV Library (Recruitment Firm) went round Parliament Square with this reactive digital AD after Rishi Sunak lost the UK PM Race to Liz Truss 🇬🇧



I love ittttt 🤣👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CWYSlfek2O — Blessing | Marketing Babe 👩🏾‍💻 (@_BlessingMarie) September 5, 2022

Earlier too, CV Library created a sarcastic ad campaign in July after Boris Johnson's resignation.

An image was posted with Johnson's back picture with the following lines:

“Resigned today? Find a new job that works for you.”

There's something exciting about a fresh start and a new beginning!



There are exciting opportunities waiting for you whenever you're ready to start your search.https://t.co/KClSbIdzt6 pic.twitter.com/nk6rIDBM8L — CV-Library (@CVLibrary) July 7, 2022

