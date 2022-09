Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak |

Rishi Sunak is a British politician who served as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022. He is the member of the Conservative Party, and the Member of Parliament for Richmond since 2015.

Liz Truss is also a British politician and leader of the Conservative Party.

She beat Rishi Sunak, by 81,326 votes to 60,399, after a summer-long internal contest sparked by Boris Johnson's resignation in July.



Check the reactions of Twitter users after Rishi Sunak lost to Liz Truss:

me watching liz truss humiliate rishi sunak pic.twitter.com/jM6F4DD0tM — stephen (@stepheniscowboy) September 5, 2022

Rishi Sunak tried so hard with all that hindutva card, cow worship and what not only to be defeated by a person who said 5 things daily that can torpedo anyone's campaign. I guess he can always join Infosys as a manager in Bengaluru and try for H1B. pic.twitter.com/PXpcUF0XUC — Rajat (@Cobrakai_1) September 5, 2022

All the Rishi Sunak supporters and of course, India right now #NewPM #UKPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/gtj7IMHpL5 — Avalanc M Suares (@Avalanc31) September 5, 2022

Can’t just be me finding it awkward that she didn’t shake Rishis hand there?



Always the gentlemanly thing to do in any contest.#LizTruss #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/njTLbXKAY6 — Laura Amy (@lauramyd90) September 5, 2022

Oh dear oh dear oh dear. I fear for this country now. #LizTruss does not have a financial mind and as #RishiSunak says, you can’t ‘borrow’ your way out of financial difficulties. pic.twitter.com/mlYxFYuw1D — Sarah 💙 (@Curleypussycat) September 5, 2022