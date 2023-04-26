Udaipur man drags non-functional new car with donkey; netizens slam him for insensitive behaviour after video goes viral

When a car experienced frequent breakdowns months after purchase, a man tried resorting to the showroom for help but when they didn't do much, he took the vehicle all the way to the showroom by tying a donkey to it. The animal was made to carry the vehicle forward on the road and make it reach its destination amidst scorching heat and traffic.

Angry car owner called the showroom but they didn't help. So, he used donkeys to pull his car.

News reports identified the Udaipur resident as Raj Kumar Gayari who on Tuesday got his vehicle pulled by two donkeys along with drum beats.

The internet was upset and angry with the incident after its video surfaced online. People slammed the car owner for involving in such an insensitive act toward the animal. Noting the case of animal cruelty, some netizens called the man a 'donkey' (slang. foolish) for using it instead of calling a (transport) crane to execute the needful.

Raj Kumar's uncle Shankarlal had bought a new car worth over ₹ 17 lakhs from a showroom in the Madri Industrial area. It was noted that the car witnessed several breakdown issues and had to be pushed many times to start, reported newspaper Times of India. The report further stated that after a representative's suggestion of getting the car battery charged by running it for some distance failed, the man demanded replacement and moved to the showroom.