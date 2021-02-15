UAE Mars Mission: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince shares first image of Mars sent by space probe 'Hope'

UAE is making rapid strides in taking their Space Program to great heights. On Sunday, their national space agency confirmed that the Hope spacecraft launched by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sent back its first image of Mars.

The spacecraft successfully entered the Red Planet’s orbit a few days back. The agency claimed "the picture captured the largest volcano in the solar system, Olympus Mons, emerging into the early morning sunlight."

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shared the picture in a tweet expressing his joy. This is UAE's first interplanetary space mission and its success is going to play a major role in transforming the country's space sector and economy.