e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTwo men slap, drag each other in yet another fight from Mumbai local train, video surfaces

Two men slap, drag each other in yet another fight from Mumbai local train, video surfaces

Initially, the visuals show men being involved in a verbal argument, and later gearing up into a physical fight during their commute.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Another fight from Mumbai local train goes viral; watch video | Twitter
Follow us on

Mumbai, which is hard to imagine without its local trains, has witnessed several passengers fight during their travel, in the recent past. Due to today's digital world, such chaos from the city transport is instantly shared on social media to go viral.

After having come across many videos showing commuters losing their cool onboard, yet another footage from the Mumbai locals show men fighting with each other. This video shows them verbally abuse, slap, and drag each other while standing near the footboard of the Virar-bound train compartment.

Despite the exact location and reason behind the fight being unclear, the video from Mumbai local proceeding to Virar has surfaced on the internet. The footage, which runs for more than two minutes, we can see two men engaged in an unstopped brawl. Even after arriving at the next railway station, they drop-off the train, still continuing their fight on the platform. Meanwhile, a few co-passengers try to intervene and manage the furious duo at the platform.

Warning: Stong language used - Watch below:

Read Also
Watch: Massive fight between women over seat inside local train between Thane-Panvel
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Man in West Bengal barks in front of BDO after his surname 'Dutta' misspelt in ration card

Watch: Man in West Bengal barks in front of BDO after his surname 'Dutta' misspelt in ration card

Two men slap, drag each other in yet another fight from Mumbai local train, video surfaces

Two men slap, drag each other in yet another fight from Mumbai local train, video surfaces

Watch: Adipurush trolled once again as netizens hail HanuMan VFX

Watch: Adipurush trolled once again as netizens hail HanuMan VFX

Who is Aarush Gupta? The influencer who role-played Aftab Poonawalla, Shraddha Walkar in viral...

Who is Aarush Gupta? The influencer who role-played Aftab Poonawalla, Shraddha Walkar in viral...

'We want beer': As FIFA World Cup 2022 sees Qatar's loss at initial match, Ecuador fans demand...

'We want beer': As FIFA World Cup 2022 sees Qatar's loss at initial match, Ecuador fans demand...