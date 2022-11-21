Two men slap, drag each other in yet another fight from Mumbai local train, video surfaces

Another fight from Mumbai local train goes viral; watch video | Twitter

Mumbai, which is hard to imagine without its local trains, has witnessed several passengers fight during their travel, in the recent past. Due to today's digital world, such chaos from the city transport is instantly shared on social media to go viral.

After having come across many videos showing commuters losing their cool onboard, yet another footage from the Mumbai locals show men fighting with each other. This video shows them verbally abuse, slap, and drag each other while standing near the footboard of the Virar-bound train compartment.

Despite the exact location and reason behind the fight being unclear, the video from Mumbai local proceeding to Virar has surfaced on the internet. The footage, which runs for more than two minutes, we can see two men engaged in an unstopped brawl. Even after arriving at the next railway station, they drop-off the train, still continuing their fight on the platform. Meanwhile, a few co-passengers try to intervene and manage the furious duo at the platform.

Warning: Stong language used - Watch below: