Twitter's 'COVID-19 SOS' page provides list of medical resources in real-time; here's how to access it

While India is struggling with the deadly second wave of COVID-19, help is pouring in from across the globe. Indians are themselves trying their best to help each other out during such trying times. Recently, Twitter also did its part in order to help Indian Twitterati.
The microblogging service launched COVID-19 SOS: Resources page on Wednesday, on which it will update people about the availability of medical resources and essentials in real-time.
This development comes at a time when a lot of people are taking to social media to look for amenities like hospital beds, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, medicines, etc. In the past few days, Twitter has been filled with tweets that ask for help, provide help, and amplify the availability of help.
If you are looking for a list of SOS resources - like access to hospital beds, oxygen, ventilators, food - you can head over to the "COVID-19 SOS: Resources page". This page can be accessed using the Explore tab by tapping on the symbol of hashtag or magnifying glass.
