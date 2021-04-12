Twitterati turn soldiers for #MangoWars; which variety will get the throne?

Even amidst a rating pandemic, if there's something that brings Indians much-awaited relief, it's the arrival of mangoes. The word 'summer' is synonymous with 'mangoes' for us. Remember all your childhood memories of summer vacations, unlimited playtime and a full stock of those juicy mangoes at home?

Well, summer's here again and so are our beloved mangoes. As kids, we used to fight for mangoes with siblings. As grown-ups, we fight about mangoes on Twitter. Indians on Twitter have become soldiers in something called #MangoWars.

Recently, Yashwant Deshmukh on Twitter initiated the war. He wrote, "Alphonso is the most over rated stuff you will ever come across. The brand-conscious Alphonso Babalog have no idea what real mango is. Try Dashahari, Chausa, Safeda and ultimate Langda/Malda. I have fired the first bullet sardaar @SankarshanT Let the war begin. #MangoWars"