Twitterati turn soldiers for #MangoWars; which variety will get the throne?

Even amidst a rating pandemic, if there's something that brings Indians much-awaited relief, it's the arrival of mangoes. The word 'summer' is synonymous with 'mangoes' for us. Remember all your childhood memories of summer vacations, unlimited playtime and a full stock of those juicy mangoes at home?
Well, summer's here again and so are our beloved mangoes. As kids, we used to fight for mangoes with siblings. As grown-ups, we fight about mangoes on Twitter. Indians on Twitter have become soldiers in something called #MangoWars.
Recently, Yashwant Deshmukh on Twitter initiated the war. He wrote, "Alphonso is the most over rated stuff you will ever come across. The brand-conscious Alphonso Babalog have no idea what real mango is. Try Dashahari, Chausa, Safeda and ultimate Langda/Malda. I have fired the first bullet sardaar @SankarshanT Let the war begin. #MangoWars"
In no time, the tweet went viral and a debate arose on Twitter about which variety of mango is the best.
Taking offence, one Alphonso fan wrote, "#MangoWars If you had eaten #Valsad and #Ratnagiri Alphonso, there would not been war on mango. #Kingalphonso 2nd would be #Kesar of Valsad/South Gujarat
Commending 'Dashahri', another person tweeted, "I say this as a Marathi. Dashahri >> Hapus."
Someone defended the 'Malda' variety and wrote, "True. This mango is over rated. They haven’t tried Malda. #alphonso"
Here are some other soldiers fighting in this raging war. Let's see which variety wins!