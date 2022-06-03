Twitterati spot difference between corporate Pride symbols in US versus Middle East

Image credits: Twitter

The LGBTQ community has started celebrating Pride month as June is here. Many brands are also taking to their social media handles and changing logos to show respect towards the LGBTQ community.

Since years, many big companies have shown their respect for gay pride in small ways, however the logo on BMW's Middle East Account has yet not been updated.

Twitterati noticed that apart from BMW there were many corporations with accounts in the Middle East that had different logos compared to the US. Companies like BP, Visa and more had added a 'pride' flag to their cover picture, although companies with social media accounts in the Middle East did not have the same difference.

A Twitter user named Alana Mastrangelo posted a photo comparing the logos from the US and the Middle East to show the difference to her followers. Check Twitterati reaction to the same here:

If the excuse for NOT supporting pride in these companies’ Middle East division is that it would be BAD for business, couldn’t one argue that the reason for supporting pride elsewhere is the fact that it’s GOOD for business?? 🤔 — Unusual_Minnow (@sirloincloth) June 1, 2022

To be really inclusive, mixing all the colors together makes BLACK. Sure would simplify things. Paint everything black. — Charles H Knaack ✝🇺🇸 USMC 👮‍♂️ (@CharlesKnaack) June 2, 2022

Reproduction rate reduction for the West and an increase for the Middle East is the end goal. — Leonardo Dias (@leonardodias) June 2, 2022

They'll respect the Muslims but not the Christians. Tell me again there isn't a devil behind all this and Jesus isn't God's true living Son. — STOP GROOMING CHILDREN (@mki4agze) June 2, 2022

An these to remind everyone. No company did anything to bring awareness to people living with Autism all of April. — Mike Oxlong (@stellaspeed10) June 2, 2022

Homosexuality is illegal across the Middle East due to the strong influence of Islam.