Twitterati spot difference between corporate Pride symbols in US versus Middle East

The LGBTQ community has started celebrating Pride month as June is here. Many brands are also taking to their social media handles and changing logos to show respect towards the LGBTQ community.
Since years, many big companies have shown their respect for gay pride in small ways, however the logo on BMW's Middle East Account has yet not been updated.
Twitterati noticed that apart from BMW there were many corporations with accounts in the Middle East that had different logos compared to the US. Companies like BP, Visa and more had added a 'pride' flag to their cover picture, although companies with social media accounts in the Middle East did not have the same difference.
A Twitter user named Alana Mastrangelo posted a photo comparing the logos from the US and the Middle East to show the difference to her followers. Check Twitterati reaction to the same here:
Homosexuality is illegal across the Middle East due to the strong influence of Islam.
