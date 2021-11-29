Twitterati pay tributes to JRD Tata as they remember him on his 28th Death Anniversary

Today marks the 28th death anniversary of Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, popularly known as JRD Tata; the man who took the Tata legacy higher.

He was born on July 29, 1904, in Paris, France, to a French mother and a Parsi father, and grew up immersed in two opposing cultures.

He began working for the Tata group as an unpaid apprentice when he was 22 years old.

He succeeded his father as chairman of the Tata group at the age of 34, and under his leadership, he launched Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Titan Industries, Tata Salt, Voltas, and Air India.

JRD Tata was the first to establish a human resources department in his businesses.He was also the one who popularised the concept of "paid leaves" and pioneered the eight-hour working concept.

Several honours have been bestowed upon JRD Tata.

The Padma Vibhushan (1955), the French Legion of Honour (1983), the Bharat Ratna (1992), and the United Nations Population Award were all bestowed upon him (1992).

The Tony Jannus Award (1979), the Gold Air Medal of the Federation Aeronautique International (1985), the Edward Warner Award of the International Civil Aviation Organization, Canada (1986), and the Daniel Guggenheim Medal were all bestowed to him for his contributions to aviation (1988).

As we remember the legendary business man today on the 28th anniversary of his death, have a look at how netizens have paid their tributes on Twitter:

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 12:28 PM IST