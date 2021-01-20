Twitterati get emotional as Nobita finally marries Shizuka in 'Stand by Me Doraemon 2'

One of India’s most-watched cartoons for over a decade has been ‘Doraemon’, a fictional character in the Japanese manga and anime series created by Fujiko Fujio.

Doraemon is a male robotic cat that travels back in time from the 22nd century to aid a preteen boy named Nobita Nobi.

For those who have grown up watching the episodes of this series have noticed how Nobita cares for his friend Shizuka Minamoto.

He is constantly trying to impress her with the gadgets he gets from Doraemon. The three along with other friends Takeshi Goda (Gian) and Suneo Honekawa.

'Stand by Me Doraemon 2' is the sequel to the first part which was released in 2014.

While the part one focused on Nobita meeting Doraemon and their adventures togethers, the second one is of him marrying his childhood sweetheart Shizuka.

The film was released in Japan in November 2020.

It was announced on Wednesday that the film will be released in Indonesia in February 2021.

CBI Pictures shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "This February, the all-time hot story returns to the big screen. STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 starting February 2021 only in theatres."