Twitterati enraged at Kumbh's last shahi snan held amid COVID-19 second wave, call it 'criminal act'

While India continues to grapple with the second wave of Covid-19 cases, the last shahi snan of the Maha Kumbh is taking place in Haridwar on Tuesday on the occasion of Chaitra Purnima.
ANI shared a tweet reporting from Uttarakhand where people are taking a holy dip in the river Ganga today as the part of the last shahi snan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed on April 17 requesting seers to keep the rest of the Kumbh symbolic in order to curb the spiralling COVID-19 numbers. While the prominent sanyasi akhadas like Juna, Atal, Agni, Ahavan, Niranjani and Anand have announced the closure of the Kumbh for their seers, others like Bairagi have not.
Seeing pictures of people gathering in crowds at Kumbh has enraged citizens across India who are worried that such behaviour may further worsen the number of COVID-19 cases in India.
Responding to the pictures of Kumbh, one Twitter user wrote, "If ever you want to recollect how stupid humans had got in 2021, have a look at these pictures. Religion & politics. 2 greatest super spreaders."
Another wrote, "Test them on spot and if anyone found Positive, just file section 307 against them... Cause this is nothing but careless, criminal behaviour..."
Here's how others are reacting on Twitter. Have a look.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)