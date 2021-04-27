Twitterati enraged at Kumbh's last shahi snan held amid COVID-19 second wave, call it 'criminal act'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed on April 17 requesting seers to keep the rest of the Kumbh symbolic in order to curb the spiralling COVID-19 numbers. While the prominent sanyasi akhadas like Juna, Atal, Agni, Ahavan, Niranjani and Anand have announced the closure of the Kumbh for their seers, others like Bairagi have not.

Seeing pictures of people gathering in crowds at Kumbh has enraged citizens across India who are worried that such behaviour may further worsen the number of COVID-19 cases in India.

Responding to the pictures of Kumbh, one Twitter user wrote, "If ever you want to recollect how stupid humans had got in 2021, have a look at these pictures. Religion & politics. 2 greatest super spreaders."