Ujjain: Youth and couple come forward to serve Covid affected

Ujjain: Government and administration are trying their best to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but there are many such people in the society who have come forward for human service in the time of crisis in this city.

Among such people include three young friends, who are determined to put an ambulance on their behalf for free service to transport corona patients. “Chatting on WhatsApp in lockdown with friends, family and Ujjain residents, we got an idea why not something should be done for Covid-19 patients in this time of crisis. The three of us together decided to run a free ambulance in the city of Ujjain,” said Saumya Maheshwari, a resident of California (US), Chetan Paranjpe, currently resident in Pune and Janak Mande resident of Ujjain.

Tuesday afternoon, this ambulance will be dedicated to the city, which will carry patients 24 hours free of cost. The number of ambulances can be increased if required. They have received full support from collector Asheesh Singh for this service. Anyone who needs an ambulance can get it by calling on mobile numbers 9329495977 and 8770910456.

Similarly, a middle class family couple - Rahul Nagar and his wife Shweta - has set an example of serving the humanity at the time of pandemic. The couple is sending free pure vegetarian food to the Covid-19 positive patients and home quarantined family of the Krishna Parisar, ??Mahavir Bagh Colony and surrounding areas on Indore Road to their houses between noon and 7 pm. If any family is suffering from this disease and the household members are unable to cook, they can call on mobile number 7089591091 to get the lunch and dinner packets from Nagar couple.