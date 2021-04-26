Ujjain: Divisional Commissioner angry over vaccination target achievement

Ujjain: Divisional Commissioner Sandeep Yadav reviewed the ongoing corona vaccination work in the districts on Monday. During the review, he found that 48.44 per cent vaccination has been done against the target given in Ujjain district.

The targets achieved included 37.66 per cent in Dewas district, 37.34 per cent in Shajapur, 34.17 per cent in Ratlam, 31.05 per cent in Mandsaur, 44.18 per cent in Neemuch and 31.13 per cent in Agar-Malwa district.

Commissioner expressed concern over the progress of vaccination so far. He directed the collectors of all the districts of the division to expedite the pace of vaccination. The targets that have been given by the government for vaccination of the district should be fulfilled in any case, he said.