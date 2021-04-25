Ujjain: Corona impact; Jains hold symbolic celebrations on Mahavir Jayanti

Ujjain: The Jain community celebrated the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir Swami in 53 temples following the ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday.

The tradition was discharged on symbolic basis. Members of community unfurled Jain flag, representing five supreme being, on the roof of their homes and raised slogans to celebrate the occasion.

At Sakal Jain Samaj a ceremony was held in compliance with the corona protocols.

Digambars in Nijatpura, Shwetambar Jain community members in Kharakuan blew conch and beat cymbal plates to celebrate the festival.

Tradition rituals were held at Rishabhdev Chhagniram Pedhi Kharakuan, Hirasureshwar Bada Upasraya Kharakuan, Laxminagar Jain Temple, Krishi Upaj Mandi, Tapobhoomi, Jain Temples of Bhairavgarh to celebrate the occasion. Men wore white and women wore yellow cloths.

Yatish Bohra of Nayapura Jain Samaj told that members of the community celebrated birth anniversary of Lord Mahavi by shouting Jayakare, reciting hymns of Lord Mahavir and Mahavir Chalisa from their balcony and blowing conch shells. On this occasion Pradeep Pipada, Narendra Gadia, Praveen Gadia, Dilip Bohra and Ashwin Mehta sang the flag song after hoisting the Jain flag.

A grand online programme of Mahavir Jayanti was organised at Mahavir Tapobhumi under the guidance of Muni Pragya Sagar Maharaj, in which thousands of Guru devotees gathered from all over the country through social media.

The event started with an online Prabhat Pheri in which Guru devotees from across the country joined online. The participants waved the Jain flag and recited the message of Lord Mahavir Bhagwan and sand Mangalgeet.

Rangoli at home

Deepal Vipin Jodha, a resident of Indira Nagar, celebrated Mahavir Jayanti from within the confines of her home. She performed puja and aarti, hoisted Jain flag, and also made a rangoli at her house to celebrate the occasion. She prayed to the God to eradicate the corona pandemic.