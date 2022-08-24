Twitter trends 'Facebook hacked' with funny Mark Zuckerberg memes

Some Facebook users brought to notice that the networking platform behaved weird for them this morning. Mark Zuckerberg lead social media platform witnessed a down on August 24.
What happened during the Facebook hack? Popular personalities such as Deepika Padukone, Tom Cruise, Rihanna, Sachin Tendulkar, Gordon Ramsay and other celebs were shocked to receive their feed filled with random memes from users, yes, only to realize a hilarious glitch.
Well, how absurd would you feel when you scroll through Facebook to check updates of your friend’s life, and accidentally land into random memes uploaded on celebrity pages - that too by not-so-famous people.
Not being able to resist their funny bones on the hilarious moment, the internet were flooded with screenshots on the crazy error. Several netizens reacted over the instance which was surely a security breach or a profile hack. Twitterati, as usual, began their meme fest.
Check some reactions: