Twitter trends 'Facebook hacked' with funny Mark Zuckerberg memes

Facebook hacked trends on Twitter

Some Facebook users brought to notice that the networking platform behaved weird for them this morning. Mark Zuckerberg lead social media platform witnessed a down on August 24.

What happened during the Facebook hack? Popular personalities such as Deepika Padukone, Tom Cruise, Rihanna, Sachin Tendulkar, Gordon Ramsay and other celebs were shocked to receive their feed filled with random memes from users, yes, only to realize a hilarious glitch.

Well, how absurd would you feel when you scroll through Facebook to check updates of your friend’s life, and accidentally land into random memes uploaded on celebrity pages - that too by not-so-famous people.

Not being able to resist their funny bones on the hilarious moment, the internet were flooded with screenshots on the crazy error. Several netizens reacted over the instance which was surely a security breach or a profile hack. Twitterati, as usual, began their meme fest.

Check some reactions:

Opened to my Facebook ans saw random people.... i was like ....#facebookhacked pic.twitter.com/7qXSM6X1ep — BlueOceanFloor❀ (@sweetcheek7) August 24, 2022

Just Marc Zuckerberg trying to solve facebook bug 😂

#facebookhacked pic.twitter.com/fntpy0vS7r — Canis Anthus 🥷 (@idickfih1) August 24, 2022

Me after seeing all the random people messages to celebrties on facebook feed:



#facebookhacked #facebookdown #Facebookfeed pic.twitter.com/9dAjGYqAgj — Ravi Ahuja (@RaviAhuja20) August 24, 2022

Me running to twitter once i realise my fb is being weird #facebookhacked pic.twitter.com/UcRd8xrsLS — Louise McMenamin (@malky30) August 24, 2022

So is this just affecting iPhone users or is everybody dealing with this? #facebookhacked pic.twitter.com/2q3X8i2AAx — Benjamin Dover (@BMannygeez) August 24, 2022