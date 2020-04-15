Twitter mocks Mumbai Police for sharing memes amid Bandra mob

Well, it looks like Mumbai Police trying its level best to make its meme game on point. And it often shares hillarious memes on its Twitter handle.

Mumbai Police on Tuesday shared a series of precautionary measures against coronavirus and gave them a funny twist using the reference of the famous sitcom 'Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai.'

Mumbai Police which is known for its witty Twitter account took a cue from the character of Rosesh Sarabhai who is known for his poor poems with solid and funny rhyming to create a whole new set of COVID-19 precautions.

One of the Rosesh Sarabhai themed precaution which urged people to wash hands after returning to their house is - 'Comma hota hai punctuation, conjuction hota hai 'and,' Ghar pe aane k baad please wash your hands.' Another very important precaution to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus is - 'Award Show mein hoti hai Jury, World's best boxer is Tyson Fury, Sabko safe rakhna hai to social distancing hai sabse zaroori.' 'Orange ka juice, banana ka shake, Monisha Bhabhi burns everything she bakes, Momma reports every news she finds fake,'- is Rosesh's fake news themed poem.

Urging people to cover their mouth while sneezing or coughing, Mumbai Police shared - 'Selfie looks better when you pout, while coughing and sneezing always cover your mouth.' They tweeted the set of precautions with yet another Rosesh themed precaution and asked people to stay home.

"Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam, Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam, During the lockdown, please stay at home," Mumbai Police tweeted.