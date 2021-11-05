e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Aryan Khan drugs case will be investigated by NCB's Delhi team
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 07:57 PM IST

Twitter introduces new 'search button' to help find tweets from specific accounts; read to know more

IANS
Advertisement

Micro-blogging site Twitter has added a new search button on profile pages that makes it easier to search through tweets from a specific user.

According to The Verge, a social media consultant noted that the button had started appearing for a small number of users last month, but now XDA Developers said that the feature has rolled out widely in the service's iOS app.

Being able to limit a search to a single user's tweets is not a new Twitter feature, the report said.

You can achieve the same result by using the format "from:(Twitter handle) (search term)" in the regular Twitter search box.

The new button makes life just a bit easier. It could be helpful if, for example, you want to find an article you vaguely remember someone tweeting about months ago but cannot remember the specifics of.

The new search button is a small example of the flurry of new features Twitter has been adding to its service in recent months.

Just last week the platform rolled out the ability for iOS users globally to Super Follow Twitter accounts, meaning they are now able to pay for access to bonus content from creators on the platform.

ALSO READ

'What a legend, what a player': Heartbroken fans on Twitter as West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 07:57 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal