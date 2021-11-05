'What a legend, what a player': Heartbroken fans on Twitter as West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo confirms retirement

Top West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has confirmed that he will retire from international cricket at the end of the ICC T20 World Cup, currently underway in the UAE.

But the 38-year-old superstar did not confirm whether he will also stop playing in the lucrative leagues around the world, especially the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he has played several seasons for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, though he missed the 2017 IPL season with Gujarat Lions due to an injury.

In August, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard had announced that Bravo had played his final T20I in the Caribbean.

Following the team's 20-run defeat to Sri Lanka on Thursday -- which sent the defending champions crashing out of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Thursday -- Bravo confirmed he would be hanging up his boots in a conversation with former captain Daren Sammy and commentator Alex Jordan on the ICC's post-match Facebook show.

"I think the time has come," Bravo said. "I've had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it I'm very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long.

(With inputs from IANS)

Dwayne's retirement news has left fans around the world completely shattered. Have a look at a few reactions:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Meta to continue use of facial recognition feature for users

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 10:37 AM IST