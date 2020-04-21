Twitter goes berserk over Kim Jong Un being critical: The best memes and jokes including Ghanaian pallbearers

North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un is in ‘grave danger’ following a heart surgery, a CNN report has revealed.

Kim recently missed the celebration of his grandfather, which raised speculation about his well-being the report added.

Interestingly, North Korea is the only country to not involve itself in the war against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. No case has been reported from there, although South Korea has in excess of 10,000 cases in the country

Meanwhile, tThe South Korean government on Tuesday was looking into U.S. media reports saying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in fragile condition after surgery.

Officials from South Korea’s Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service said they couldn’t immediately confirm the report. CNN cited an anonymous U.S. official who said Kim was in “grave danger” after an unspecified surgery.

The Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said it couldn’t confirm another report by Daily NK, which cited anonymous sources to report that Kim was recovering from heart surgery in the capital Pyongyang and that his condition was improving.

Kim's absences from official state media often spark speculation and rumors about his health. North Korea has no free press and is often a black hole when it comes to the country's leadership. Analysts are heavily reliant on scanning state media dispatches and watching propaganda videos for any semblance of a clue.

