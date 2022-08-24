Twitter friends finally met! Pranay Pathole, Elon Musk pose together from Gigafactory in Texas

Elon Musk and Pranay Pathole | Twitter

Elon Musk recently met a 23-year-old Pune man Pranay Pathole, whom the the billionaire has been touting as his Twitter friend for a while now. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO finally met his the Pune based IT professional at his Gigafactory in Texas.

Uploading a picture with Musk, Pranay wrote, "It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions."

To the unversed, Musk and Pranay have been friends on social media since 2018, but their meet and greet happened just this year.

Their friendship reportedly started over Pranay's tweet about Tesla's automatic windscreen wipers. His tweet was addressed to Musk and interestingly, within a few minutes of his post, Musk responded to Pranay. "Fixed in next release," Musk had replied. And since then Musk and Pranay have been interacting regularly.

Pranay, who hails from Pune, has a massive following on Twitter. He has over 1 lakh followers on the microblogging site. His pinned tweet about Mars, to which Musk had responded, has received 28K retweets and some 138K likes and counting.