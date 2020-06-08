Twitter floods with complaints of rotten fruits and vegetables from JioMart

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's hyperlocal kirana-led retail project - JioMart - went live in 200 cities and towns across India in the last week of May. However, some customers seem to be very disappointed with the deliveries and many have taken to Twitter to express their anguish.

Customers have posted pictures of rotten fruits and vegetables which had been delivered by JioMart. Some have even complained about delayed deliveries and refund after cancellation of the order.

"#JioMart Very disappointed with the delivery. All the vegetables delivered were spoilt and rotten and stale! Pineapple was all black and brown. Chillies had turned red from green. Potatoes had holes in it. Lemons were dried out and brown. Tomatoes were stinking and rotten," said a Twitter user.