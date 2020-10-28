Twitter down? Twitterati take to Twitter to complain about Twitter

On Wednesday, Twitter users in several parts of the world, including India, reported facing problems accessing the microblogging site as its homepage refused to load.

Instead of showing a fresh feed of tweets, "Something went wrong, try again" popped up as a message.

The cause of the outage is not known as Twitter is yet to come out with an official announcement.

According to Downdetector, which offers real-time status and outage information, there was a sudden surge in users reporting problems with Twitter at around 8.12 pm.

Most of the problems have been reported by desktop users, followed by Android and iOS users.

Ironically, many Twitter users took to the microblogging site to complain about it.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: