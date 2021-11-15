TulsiVivah: Netizens take to Twitter to share warm greetings as they celebrate Tulsi's ceremonial marriage to Lord Vishnu

Today marks the celebration of Tulsi Vivah; a Hindu ceremony that is considered auspicious. It is observed to commemorate Tulsi's (holy basil) ceremonial marriage to Lord Vishnu.

On Prabodhini Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu is said to have married Goddess Tulsi in the guise of a Shaligram or his Shri Krishna avatar. Tulsi is a plant that represents purity, longevity, and happiness.

In Hinduism, the day commemorates the end of the monsoon and the start of the wedding season.

On this day, followers perform Tulsi vivah, a Hindu ceremony in which the Tulsi or holy basil is married to Lord Vishnu, the creator of the universe.

The day's customs are identical to those conducted during a Hindu wedding. The ritual can be performed at home or in temples. Around the courtyard where the Tulsi plant is placed, a mandap is built. Tulsi Vrindavan is dressed as a bride for the wedding, and Lord Vishnu's statue or picture is draped in a dhoti and adorned with flowers.

As people around the country celebrate Tulsi's ceremonial marriage to Lord Vishnu, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to share greetings with one another:

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 02:12 PM IST