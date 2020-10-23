Trump's 'filthy' comment sparks Indian Twitter, netizens seek answer from 'friend' Modi

US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused China, India and Russia of not taking care of their "filthy air" as he justified America's withdrawal from the landmark Paris climate agreement.

"Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. The air is filthy," Trump said during the final presidential debate with his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Nashville, Tennessee.

Trump's remarks did not sit well with Indian Twitter with netiezens attacking the US President and even seeking answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

