 Villagers Gather To Pluck Feathers Of Peacock Met With An Accident Instead Of Saving It; Disurbing Video Triggers Outrage
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVillagers Gather To Pluck Feathers Of Peacock Met With An Accident Instead Of Saving It; Disurbing Video Triggers Outrage

Villagers Gather To Pluck Feathers Of Peacock Met With An Accident Instead Of Saving It; Disurbing Video Triggers Outrage

A heart-wrenching incident that occurred recently has sparked widespread outrage after it showed a group of villagers allegedly plucking feathers from an injured peacock instead of trying to save it from dying. The poor bird was said to have been hurt in an accident and was seen lying helplessly on the ground in the viral video.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Villagers Gather To Pluck Feathers Of Peacock Met With An Accident Instead Of Saving It; Disurbing Video Triggers Outrage | X @TheViditsharma

A heart-wrenching incident that occurred recently has sparked widespread outrage after it showed a group of villagers allegedly plucking feathers from an injured peacock instead of trying to save it from dying. The poor bird was said to have been hurt in an accident and was seen lying helplessly on the ground in the viral video. Onlookers surrounding the bird were seen brutally plucking the feathers. Netizens are slamming the villagers for treating the situation as an opportunity rather than for rescuing the precious bird.

Though the exact location of the incident is not confirmed, the viral video has drawn condemnation from wildlife activists, animal lovers, and netizens. Many criticized the behavior and cruelty displayed by the villagers, with several social media users demanding strict action under the Wildlife Protection Act, which categorizes the peacock as India’s national bird and affords it the highest level of protection.

WATCH VIDEO: (Viewer Discretion Is Advised)

Authorities are expected to take cognizance of the viral clip, with activists pressing for an investigation and the punishment of those involved. Meanwhile, netizens continue to share the video widely, expressing shock that the country’s national bird could be subjected to such treatment.

FPJ Shorts
HDFC & ICICI Bank To Clear Cheques The Same Day From October 4, Positive Pay System To Ensure Safer Transactions
HDFC & ICICI Bank To Clear Cheques The Same Day From October 4, Positive Pay System To Ensure Safer Transactions
AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Window Opens Tomorrow; Check Syllabus Here
AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Window Opens Tomorrow; Check Syllabus Here
'First Govt To Fall In Cinema Hall': Akhilesh Yadav Mocks Yogi Adityanath’s Biopic ‘Ajey’, Says Even BJP MLAs Skipped Screening - VIDEO
'First Govt To Fall In Cinema Hall': Akhilesh Yadav Mocks Yogi Adityanath’s Biopic ‘Ajey’, Says Even BJP MLAs Skipped Screening - VIDEO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar & Zubeen Garg During Mann Ki Baat; Reveals Former Used To Send Him Rakhi Every Year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar & Zubeen Garg During Mann Ki Baat; Reveals Former Used To Send Him Rakhi Every Year

Netizens Reaction:

One user wrote, "I don't know who these people are!!!! Where do they come from? Is this really india? Why on earth are these people so demonic? What is making them turn into such evil beings... scary."

Another user wrote, "I used to think literacy is the issue but no.. it's the mindset of many around the world!! No doubt people remain poor, diseased and so on, it's all karma!!"

Another user commented, "As a human being our feelings and inner soul have died and we have become bigger predators than vultures. It is very sad that we have snatched away the safe home of these voiceless creatures, their body, their dignity, their rights, everything. I am ashamed of such humanity."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain' Fame Shilpa Shinde Joins Bhopal Garba Mahotsav, Dances With...

Bhopal News: 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain' Fame Shilpa Shinde Joins Bhopal Garba Mahotsav, Dances With...

Villagers Gather To Pluck Feathers Of Peacock Met With An Accident Instead Of Saving It; Disurbing...

Villagers Gather To Pluck Feathers Of Peacock Met With An Accident Instead Of Saving It; Disurbing...

'Humanity Is Still Alive': Rapido Driver Accompanies Woman Returning From Garba At Late Night Till...

'Humanity Is Still Alive': Rapido Driver Accompanies Woman Returning From Garba At Late Night Till...

'No One Uses Your Outdated Slow TVs': Ashneer Grover Asks Taj, Oberoi To Upgrade Television Sets In...

'No One Uses Your Outdated Slow TVs': Ashneer Grover Asks Taj, Oberoi To Upgrade Television Sets In...

Bhopal Shocker! Giant Wheel Swing Collapses At Khandera Temple In Raisen, Gets Stuck At 120° -...

Bhopal Shocker! Giant Wheel Swing Collapses At Khandera Temple In Raisen, Gets Stuck At 120° -...