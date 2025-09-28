Villagers Gather To Pluck Feathers Of Peacock Met With An Accident Instead Of Saving It; Disurbing Video Triggers Outrage | X @TheViditsharma

A heart-wrenching incident that occurred recently has sparked widespread outrage after it showed a group of villagers allegedly plucking feathers from an injured peacock instead of trying to save it from dying. The poor bird was said to have been hurt in an accident and was seen lying helplessly on the ground in the viral video. Onlookers surrounding the bird were seen brutally plucking the feathers. Netizens are slamming the villagers for treating the situation as an opportunity rather than for rescuing the precious bird.

Though the exact location of the incident is not confirmed, the viral video has drawn condemnation from wildlife activists, animal lovers, and netizens. Many criticized the behavior and cruelty displayed by the villagers, with several social media users demanding strict action under the Wildlife Protection Act, which categorizes the peacock as India’s national bird and affords it the highest level of protection.

WATCH VIDEO: (Viewer Discretion Is Advised)

Look at the behavior of people—this peacock, our national bird, has died, and people are stealing its wings. Even after death, cruelty continues.



This is the heartbreaking reality for animals in our country. Do they even have rights? We must do better. #AnimalRights… pic.twitter.com/ZrzBhAgoK4 — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) September 13, 2024

Authorities are expected to take cognizance of the viral clip, with activists pressing for an investigation and the punishment of those involved. Meanwhile, netizens continue to share the video widely, expressing shock that the country’s national bird could be subjected to such treatment.

Netizens Reaction:

One user wrote, "I don't know who these people are!!!! Where do they come from? Is this really india? Why on earth are these people so demonic? What is making them turn into such evil beings... scary."

Another user wrote, "I used to think literacy is the issue but no.. it's the mindset of many around the world!! No doubt people remain poor, diseased and so on, it's all karma!!"

Another user commented, "As a human being our feelings and inner soul have died and we have become bigger predators than vultures. It is very sad that we have snatched away the safe home of these voiceless creatures, their body, their dignity, their rights, everything. I am ashamed of such humanity."