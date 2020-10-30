Trump vs Biden, who will be next US President? Indian astrologer Shankar Charan Tripathi has an answer for you

While the pollsters are busy in predicting the next US president, an Indian astrologer has claimed that Donald Trump will win the 2020 US Presidential Election.
Republican nominee and incumbent president Donald Trump is being challenged by Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden. As Nov 3 election day approaches in the USA, polls are busy trying to gauge the mood of the nation by asking voters which candidate they prefer.
Meanwhile, Indians are also not behind in predicting the outcome of the US election. In one such "prediction" based on astrology, astrologer Dr Shankar Charan Tripathi has stated that Trump has favourable planets in his horoscope (Kundali).
Taking to Twitter, BJP spokesperson Avadhut Wagh shared the horoscope of Trump and wrote that it indicates that Trump will come back again as US president.
Who is Shankar Charan Tripathi?
For those of you who are not aware, astrologer Shankar Charan Tripathi is the former spokesperson of RJD. He was expelled from the party for his remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2018.
Tripathi was known for the astronomical advices he gave to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. Tripathi made to headlines recently when Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi claimed that Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tripathi had performed tantric rituals (black magic) three years ago with the intention of killing him.
Modi also stated that Lalu Prasad is so superstitious that stopped wearing his trademark white kurta as per the advice of a tantric and even made Tantrik Shankar Charan Tripathi the spokesperson of the RJD.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)