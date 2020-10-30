Trump vs Biden, who will be next US President? Indian astrologer Shankar Charan Tripathi has an answer for you

While the pollsters are busy in predicting the next US president, an Indian astrologer has claimed that Donald Trump will win the 2020 US Presidential Election.

Republican nominee and incumbent president Donald Trump is being challenged by Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden. As Nov 3 election day approaches in the USA, polls are busy trying to gauge the mood of the nation by asking voters which candidate they prefer.

Meanwhile, Indians are also not behind in predicting the outcome of the US election. In one such "prediction" based on astrology, astrologer Dr Shankar Charan Tripathi has stated that Trump has favourable planets in his horoscope (Kundali).

Taking to Twitter, BJP spokesperson Avadhut Wagh shared the horoscope of Trump and wrote that it indicates that Trump will come back again as US president.