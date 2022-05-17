Tripura man writes a thank you note for helping a migrant. Here's why

Helping someone in their time of need reveals a person's true character. Helping in a country with so many religions can be difficult sometimes due to language, cultural, and other barriers, but still the people of this country always manage to help one another. This is the essence of India.

Recently, Pradyot Manikyaon's handle shared something similar on Twitter. It was a thank you post for 'Smita Sharma' and 'Manuraj S' for helping a man who was stuck in Chennai and, for some reason, couldn't return to see his ailing child in Tripura.

His post included a caption in which he expressed gratitude to the Chennai residents who assisted the man in reaching his child, accompanied by a photo of Rinawa, the man who was rescued, receiving money.

His caption read:

"A big thank you to @manuraj1983 for helping our person from tripura in his time of need ! Chennai people are simply one of the most helpful : special mention to @Smita_Sharma for going the extra mile and reaching out"

Netizens' hearts are full after learning how these people helped this unknown person in need, and they want Rinawa to return to Tripura as soon as possible.

A big thank you to @manuraj1983 for helping our person from tripura in his time of need ! Chennai people are simply one of the most helpful 🙏 : special mention to @Smita_Sharma for going the extra mile and reaching out ! https://t.co/YHktddrpny pic.twitter.com/4cosrU8VVO — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) May 17, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 04:27 PM IST