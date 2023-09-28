Trevor Noah Show Cancelled: Bangalore Audience Who Spent Hours On Road To Attend Event Upset, Share Memes |

Were you excited for stand-up comedian Trevor Noah's India Tour performance in Bengaluru? The show that was expected to receive praises ended up in the most unlikely way due to technical concerns at the venue. Despite audience reaching for the show battling traffic-clad roads, there was initially a delay in the performance followed by a complete cancelled of the much-awaited show. This disappointed enthusiasts and made them take to social media to express their ordeal about the mismanagement.

Trevor Noah Show Cancelled

Bengaluru, we are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused at Trevor Noah’s Off The Record show at Manpho Convention Centre on September 27th. The Bengaluru leg of the India Tour for both September 27th & 28th stands cancelled. All customers who purchased tickets for both… — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) September 27, 2023

Upset netizens take to social media

Memes surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) along with messages narrating the experiences one had to go through at the now-cancelled Trevor Noah show in Bengaluru. To the unversed, the shows were scheduled for two days (Sept. 27 & 28) and both stood cancelled post the technical glitches.

"It is disappointing that organisers goofed up much much-awaited Trevor Noah show here & feel sorry to people who braced ORR #bangaloretraffic to reach the venue for disappointment," posted an X user, while another said, "This has to b the shortest performance I have ever paid and braved through Bangalore traffic to watch! Beyond disappointed about @Trevornoah ‘s show getting canned in Bengaluru!! I only have @bookmyshow to blame for their absolutely shoddy job of organising the most basic thngs."

Check reactions below

