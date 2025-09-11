Transgender Community Assembled In Agra Sends Help Of ₹25 Lakh To Punjab Flood Victims; WATCH | X @BirendraYdvSP

The transgender community from all across the nation assembled in Agra has sent help of over ₹25 lakh to the Punjab flood victims reeling due to the severe rainfall and flash floods. The 'All India Kinnar Samaj Conference' is being held on Fatehabad Road in Agra. Around 10 thousand Kinnars from across the country are participating in it. In this conference, the transgender community is collecting donations for the flood victims. The donations from the transgender individuals are said to amount to 25 lakh rupees.

These donations will now be used to provide relief to the flood victims of Punjab. On Wednesday, at Havells Garden, transgender community made bids after donating money for the Punjab flood victims. Some donated Rs 50,000, and some donated up to Rs 1 lakh. The highest donation came from Gorakhpur.

WATCH VIDEO:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During this conference, the eunuchs prayed for the people and farmers trapped in the floods in Punjab. Ganesh Puja was performed so that the people of Punjab would get relief from the floods.

Guru Mata Sadhna's Statement:

Guru Mata Sadhna of Haryana said, "Eunuchs from all over the country have gathered in Agra today. A bed has been set up to collect donations for the flood victims in Punjab. Eunuchs from all over the country are donating money there. 30 lakhs have been donated. If needed, we will collect more donations. We are not doing any charitable work. We are eunuchs, we are giving money taken from people to people when needed."

Panch of All India Kinnar Samaj said that they will not give the donation money to politicians and officers as it may lead to the fraud of money. We want to provide help directly to the victims. And we will take along someone who is really helping people.