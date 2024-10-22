 TRAGIC! Hyderabad Youth Falls Off 3rd Floor Of Hotel Building While Trying To Shoo Away Dog, Dies; Video Surfaces
TRAGIC! Hyderabad Youth Falls Off 3rd Floor Of Hotel Building While Trying To Shoo Away Dog, Dies; Video Surfaces

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
X/Sudhakar Udumula

Friends trip turned tragic in Hyderabad after one of the group members fell off the hotel window accidentally and died. Uday Kumar, 22, was attending a birthday party at the VV Pride Hotel in the city when he fell off the third floor of the hotel building and lost his life.

On October 21 midnight, Uday stepped outside his room and walked towards the lobby, where he came across a dog. It was unclear how the animal reached the third floor of the hotel and was openly roaming there.

On spotting the dog in front of him, Uday initially tried to shoo it away. Later, it appeared as if he was playfully running alongside the dog there.

CCTV video surfaces

The CCTV camera installed in the floor lobby recorded the tragic incident. The visual from the same have now surfaced online. It shows Uday appearing to playfully chasing a dog or trying to shoo it away from his path, however, unfortunately falling off from a open window.

Youth falls off from open hotel window, dies

Seconds into the video, which is now being widely circulated online, the youth was seen falling off the building while chasing the dog. He dramatically hit the window and fell off from there as it was kept open.

While the visuals suggested the youth tried to chase it for fun, reports claimed that he jumped off the window after panicking on seeing the dog in the hotel corridor.

The CCTV footage captured others friends gathering near the window soon after Uday fell, shocked and worried over what had happened.

The youth sustained grievous injuries and succumbed to death at a nearby hospital.

He was identified as a resident of Jyoti Nagar area, said to be a neighbourhood of RC Puram. Noting the incident took place at the hotel situated in Chandanagar, the local police looked into matter and registered a case of suspicious death as per the Section 194 (suspicious death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

