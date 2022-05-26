Top Gun: Maverick Twitter review: Fans compare the movie to original

Top Gun: Maverick has been one of the most awaited Hollywood movies. The film is a sequel to Top Gun, which released in 1986. Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, has Tom Cruise in the lead role. The movie has already been released in Canada and the UAE. It is set to release in India on May 27. Now that the film has been released in two countries, the reviews of the movie are already doing the rounds on Twitter.
Going by the early Twitter reviews it looks like fans have called it the best film of his career. They have also compared it with the original movie. Check out the early Twitter reviews right here:
The film has been produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie and David Ellison. The cast also includes Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.
