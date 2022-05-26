Top Gun: Maverick Twitter review: Fans compare the movie to original

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick | Twitter @TopGunMovie

Top Gun: Maverick has been one of the most awaited Hollywood movies. The film is a sequel to Top Gun, which released in 1986. Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, has Tom Cruise in the lead role. The movie has already been released in Canada and the UAE. It is set to release in India on May 27. Now that the film has been released in two countries, the reviews of the movie are already doing the rounds on Twitter.

Going by the early Twitter reviews it looks like fans have called it the best film of his career. They have also compared it with the original movie. Check out the early Twitter reviews right here:

#TopGunMaverick was the GREATEST MOVIE I HAVE EVER SEEN!!!!!! OH MY GAWDDDD $AMC #AMC — Jason Gordon 🇺🇸 (@havefaith1992) May 25, 2022

Just watched #TopGunMaverick, still a bit emotional🥺

Not only the FREAKING BEST BLOCKBUSTER of 2022 so far, it’s Kinda film we haven’t seen in decades & we may never see again.

A testament of how passionate #TomCruise is about film making!



Will do wonders at the #BoxOffice!!! pic.twitter.com/jaLbbFx6QD — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) May 25, 2022

Get ready for the perfect Summer movie #TopGunMaverick truly took my breath away as it’s the most adrenaline,exhilarating blockbuster that has unbelievable action, tons of heart, nostalgia & truly exceeds the original. Cruise is sensational #TopGun A Cinematic Experience! pic.twitter.com/0lX0WeaBTm — Liam Dearden (@liamdearden) May 25, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick



Official Score: 9.7/10 🔥



Sheezus this was one of the best movies i’ve seen in the last five years. Incredible cinematography, insane action, great story.



The entire theater was shaking when the engines started roaring. This is a must see. #TopGunMaverick https://t.co/wys7IEYM3N — Justin Flation💭 (@TheBillyLats) May 25, 2022

#TopGunMaverick is EXHILARATING as hell. An all-timer concerning its aerial action sequences, the third act is absolutely INSANE! One of Tom Cruise’s best performances. Surprisingly emotional, surpasses the original in every way. What a memorable score also. See it in THEATERS! pic.twitter.com/y4bcAlRls7 — MSB (@msbreviews) May 23, 2022

Not even kidding like #TopGunMaverick didn't have to go this hard bro. Like how you gonna top this now. This is literally the movie of the year for me. I don't even think Avatar 2 gonna top this. Everything about this film just works man. I can't stop thinking about it. — Rohit Rajput (@Rohit_Rajput757) May 24, 2022

#TopGunMaverick is a hell of a ride. It exceeds the original in pretty much every way and Tom Cruise gives one of the best performances of his career. And the third act of this movie is some of the best edge of your seat action I’ve seen in years. pic.twitter.com/776Yed8qSm — Kenny Bacak (@kenny_bacak) May 25, 2022

The film has been produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie and David Ellison. The cast also includes Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.