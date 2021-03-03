'Too much democracy': Twitter reacts to I-T raids on Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu and Vikas Bahl's Mumbai properties

The Income Tax department on Wednesday carried out searches at the premises of noted film Director Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Vikas Bahl. According to reports, the searches that are being conducted at about 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune are part of a tax evasion probe.

While the premises of businesses linked to Pannu and other promoters of Phantom Films are also being covered, further details of the case are still awaited.

Meanwhile, Twitter users have taken to the micro-blogging to react to the massive action against the Bollywood personalities.

A section of Twitter churned out jokes and memes, while others alleged that the raid was conducted because Anurag and Taapsee raised their concern over the farmers' protest.

