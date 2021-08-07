Tokyo Olympics 2020: India celebrate as Neeraj Chopra brings home first ever Olympic GOLD medal in athletics

Neeraj Chopra has won GOLD in men's javelin throw at Olympic Games. Neeraj Chopra delivered not once, but twice. His first throw of 87.03 was bettered by 87.58! Enough for him to bag gold.

With this, he has become the first Indian athlete to win gold ever. He had entered the finals with a stunning throw of 86.65m in his opening attempt that put him on top of the qualification round on Wednesday.

Ministers, Actors, and Twitter users lauded the 23-year-old for bringing home India's first gold medal in track and field events. With this, Chopra also bagged the first gold win in 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the young lad for scripting history at Tokyo Olympics. He said, "History has been scripted at Tokyo! What Neeraj Chopra has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold.

Here's how India is celebrating it's first GOLD at Tokyo Olympics on Twitter: