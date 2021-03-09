TMC vs BJP: Battle of campaign songs prefaces West Bengal polls

Political parties are no stranger to criticism and pointed barbs. And whether they're being chanted by thousands, yelled into a microphone or sung in viral videos - the premise remains the same. With scant weeks left before West Bengal votes to elect a new administration, political parties are turning to campaign songs to make their points better heard.

While there are several factions vying for the 294 seat Assembly, the ruling TMC and the BJP do not seem to have eyes for any other party or individual. Members of the two parties have long exchanged barbs and taken potshots at each other. Now, the debate has turned somewhat more musical with both parties releasing catchy refrains to promote themselves (or bring down their opponents).