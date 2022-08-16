Tik Toker rates woman based on looks

Image credit: Google

A Tik Toker named Avaneesh is being slammed on Twitter post his misogynistic videos rating women based on different physical and other specific characteristics. There were offensive clips like, "1. Blonde white girls, 2. Brunette white girls, 3. Lightskin latina girls, 4. Regular Latina girls, 5. Asian girls, 6. Black girls, 7. Guys, 8. Brown girls [sic]."

Among other takes worthy of being taken apart, Avaneesh has advised “females" to focus on their looks over education, and spoken about how he’s more attractive than “90% Indians on Earth, clouted and premed".

the biggest loser i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/uMKf67HvIt — z (@hoImesburys) August 13, 2022

this avaneesh guy is such a walking L why would you post this publicly on the internet 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/h8sk8hfTrt — anya🍒 (@leclercscherie) August 14, 2022

avaneesh, god i thought his peak was months ago, nice to see this loser gain attention for the worst reasons again.



bro is the lowest of the low, hmu if u need the lore https://t.co/VhpWxl2txY — Ismail (@CEOofLarp) August 15, 2022

Photos from Avaneesh's Tik Tok clips began floating on Twitter and he was taken aback. Avaneesh has joined a list of misogynistic social media users.