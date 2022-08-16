e-Paper Get App

Tik Toker rates woman based on looks

A Tik Toker named Avaneesh is being slammed on Twitter

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 01:32 PM IST

Image credit: Google

A Tik Toker named Avaneesh is being slammed on Twitter post his misogynistic videos rating women based on different physical and other specific characteristics. There were offensive clips like, "1. Blonde white girls, 2. Brunette white girls, 3. Lightskin latina girls, 4. Regular Latina girls, 5. Asian girls, 6. Black girls, 7. Guys, 8. Brown girls [sic]."

Among other takes worthy of being taken apart, Avaneesh has advised “females" to focus on their looks over education, and spoken about how he’s more attractive than “90% Indians on Earth, clouted and premed".

Watch the video here:

Photos from Avaneesh's Tik Tok clips began floating on Twitter and he was taken aback. Avaneesh has joined a list of misogynistic social media users.

