Through waterfall, along narrow mountain road: Video of bus undertaking journey from Chamba to Killar in Himachal wows netizens

Often dubbed the world's most dangerous road, the journey from Chamba to Killar via the treacherous Saach Pass can be somewhat terrifying. A video of a bus wobbling its way down the exceedingly narrow road, through a narrow waterfall has recently surfaced online, horrifying and fascinating netizens in equal measures.

The Saach Pass connects the Chamba and Pangi Valleys and is open only for a few months every year, between June and October. There are several water crossings along the narrow un-metaled road. And while the views are awe-inspiring, one must keep in mind the sheer drop along one side of the road.

This newly constructed route is the shortest route from from Chamba to the Killar. However, Pangi can also be accessed via the Paddar Valley in Jammu and Kashmir throughout the year.

Interestingly, while even the most seasoned traveller may shy away from the route, Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses run routinely through this area. And unfortunately, these vehicles have also made headlines in the past for accidents while traversing the Chamba-Killar road.