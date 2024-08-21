This Viral Recipe Video Has Made Netizens Say 'I Love Karela, It's Freaking Delicious'

Crispy bitter gourd recipe video | Instagram

If you are someone who runs away when some offers you a dish made out of some bitter gourd, you will be stunned to know that this viral recipe video is making people fall in love with karela and express their interest to give the bitter veggie a try. The dish featured in the video was a fried preparation of bitter gourd which made people say "I love karela" and left them calling the dish "delicious."

Karela, anyone?

The video was uploaded online by a cooking page on Instagram named Mrs YumTUM - Easy & Quick Recipes. It showed the entire process of preparing the bitter gourd-based dish which soon left people impressed. Before one could illustrate how to prepare the dish, the visuals of how it would look at the end surfaced in the video. Aimed to tempt foodies and make them crave for the dish, few shots of the fried dish were shown earlier to the preparation procedure.

A look into the viral recipe video

Then, to begin video, the chef started chopping down the vegetable into pieces to prepare "Crispy Karela." The recipe wasn't too hard and seemed like even a beginner could crack it easily. "Cut the karela, Dip it in salt and lemon water," it said initially, following with some guidance extended to prepare the slurry to fry the bitter gourd chunks. The slurry was made out of the usual ingredients like besan, rice flour and cornflour along with a few other seasonings.

Was it a healthy snack? Not really, but it was at least not deep fried in oil. The recipe involved shallow frying the bitter gourd, which probably made the boring bitter dish a little exciting. Once the dish was ready, it was carefully served.

Internet reacts

Reacting to the video, people surprising expressed that they liked the dish. Despite it being bitter gourd, the dish attraction praise and liking. Netizens were themselves stunned to see so many karela lovers replying to the video. "Omg I have Seen so many karela lover here," they wrote as many commented about loving karela after seeing this recipe video. "Superb presentation, I love karela," read a comment. Another added," Trying it out for sure!"