 This Viral Recipe Video Has Made Netizens Say 'I Love Karela, It's Freaking Delicious'
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralThis Viral Recipe Video Has Made Netizens Say 'I Love Karela, It's Freaking Delicious'

This Viral Recipe Video Has Made Netizens Say 'I Love Karela, It's Freaking Delicious'

The video was uploaded online by a cooking page on Instagram named Mrs YumTUM - Easy & Quick Recipes. It showed the entire process of preparing the bitter gourd-based dish which soon left people impressed. To begin video, the chef started chopping down the vegetable into pieces to prepare "Crispy Karela."

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Crispy bitter gourd recipe video | Instagram

If you are someone who runs away when some offers you a dish made out of some bitter gourd, you will be stunned to know that this viral recipe video is making people fall in love with karela and express their interest to give the bitter veggie a try. The dish featured in the video was a fried preparation of bitter gourd which made people say "I love karela" and left them calling the dish "delicious."

Watch video

FPJ Shorts
'Central Banks Should Focus On Inflation, Not Share Markets': Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
'Central Banks Should Focus On Inflation, Not Share Markets': Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
Bharat Band August 2024: What Is Closed And Open Today? Know More
Bharat Band August 2024: What Is Closed And Open Today? Know More
This Viral Recipe Video Has Made Netizens Say 'I Love Karela, It's Freaking Delicious'
This Viral Recipe Video Has Made Netizens Say 'I Love Karela, It's Freaking Delicious'
Badlapur School Sexual Abuse Case: Aaditya Thackeray Lashes Out At Shinde Govt Over Action Against Protesters
Badlapur School Sexual Abuse Case: Aaditya Thackeray Lashes Out At Shinde Govt Over Action Against Protesters

Karela, anyone?

The video was uploaded online by a cooking page on Instagram named Mrs YumTUM - Easy & Quick Recipes. It showed the entire process of preparing the bitter gourd-based dish which soon left people impressed. Before one could illustrate how to prepare the dish, the visuals of how it would look at the end surfaced in the video. Aimed to tempt foodies and make them crave for the dish, few shots of the fried dish were shown earlier to the preparation procedure.

Read Also
100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals...
article-image

A look into the viral recipe video

Then, to begin video, the chef started chopping down the vegetable into pieces to prepare "Crispy Karela." The recipe wasn't too hard and seemed like even a beginner could crack it easily. "Cut the karela, Dip it in salt and lemon water," it said initially, following with some guidance extended to prepare the slurry to fry the bitter gourd chunks. The slurry was made out of the usual ingredients like besan, rice flour and cornflour along with a few other seasonings.

Was it a healthy snack? Not really, but it was at least not deep fried in oil. The recipe involved shallow frying the bitter gourd, which probably made the boring bitter dish a little exciting. Once the dish was ready, it was carefully served.

Internet reacts

Reacting to the video, people surprising expressed that they liked the dish. Despite it being bitter gourd, the dish attraction praise and liking. Netizens were themselves stunned to see so many karela lovers replying to the video. "Omg I have Seen so many karela lover here," they wrote as many commented about loving karela after seeing this recipe video. "Superb presentation, I love karela," read a comment. Another added," Trying it out for sure!"

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

This Viral Recipe Video Has Made Netizens Say 'I Love Karela, It's Freaking Delicious'

This Viral Recipe Video Has Made Netizens Say 'I Love Karela, It's Freaking Delicious'

VIDEO: 1-Year-Old Child Kills Snake By Biting It With Mouth In Bihar's Gaya; Hospital Shocked As...

VIDEO: 1-Year-Old Child Kills Snake By Biting It With Mouth In Bihar's Gaya; Hospital Shocked As...

Not Peak Bengaluru Moment! Elderly House Owner Offers Alcohol To Tenant, Keeps Same Rent Money For 5...

Not Peak Bengaluru Moment! Elderly House Owner Offers Alcohol To Tenant, Keeps Same Rent Money For 5...

Mumbai TTE Assault Case: Accused Apologises To Sikh Community In Mulund Gurdwara; Claims Receiving...

Mumbai TTE Assault Case: Accused Apologises To Sikh Community In Mulund Gurdwara; Claims Receiving...

Viral Photo Shows Mushrooms Sprouting Inside Train Coach, Netizens Can't Stop Reacting To It

Viral Photo Shows Mushrooms Sprouting Inside Train Coach, Netizens Can't Stop Reacting To It