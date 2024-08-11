 100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals Viral

100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals Viral

From chakli to mysore pak, there were as many as 100 dishes served to the couple in Andhra Pradesh. It was said to be done as a ritual welcoming the husband on his visit to the wife's maternal home in Kakinada.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
article-image

A husband who visited his wife's maternal house for the first Ashada month from marriage was treated with 100 food dishes in a ritual welcoming him. The couple which was married in September last year visited the wife's parents in Kakinada and they were greeted with joy. The son-in-law was celebrated and offered a variety of dishes on their arrival which pulled up the count to a hundred eatables including fruits, main course and dessert options.

From chakli to mysore pak, the couple was made to sit in front of 100 foods. Visuals from the incident that took place in a village in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh have surfaced online and gone viral. They show the grand display of dishes being offered the married couple during their visit to the wife's house.

FPJ Shorts
100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals Viral
100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals Viral
'Tom & Jerry Is Violence': Akshay Kumar Believes Popular Cartoon Is NOT Comedy, Says He Lifts Action Scenes From It
'Tom & Jerry Is Violence': Akshay Kumar Believes Popular Cartoon Is NOT Comedy, Says He Lifts Action Scenes From It
OYO Raises ₹1,457 Crore In Latest Funding Round Before Much Awaited IPO
OYO Raises ₹1,457 Crore In Latest Funding Round Before Much Awaited IPO
'Still Married, Sorry': Abhishek Bachchan Finally Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai
'Still Married, Sorry': Abhishek Bachchan Finally Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai

See video below

The couple was identified as Ratna Kumari and Ravi Teja who tied the knot in 2023. Ravi alongside his wife completed her first Ashada month together this year, which reportedly called for the traditional feast.

Similar event

In a similar case, a family in the Telugu-speaking state treated their son-in-law with not 100 but 379 types of food.

This incident surfaced during the Makar Sankranti celebration in 2023 and saw a couple named Bheema Rao and Chandraleela from Eluru district enjoying a grand meal. The dishes included rice, curry, fried items, sweets and even a list of beverages. According to reports, 40 types of flavoured rice, 20 roti chutneys, 40 curries, 40 fries, 90 to 100 sweets, 70 hot items, juices, drinks and more were served to Rao and his wife.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals...

100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals...

'Stuntman Ki Beti Hai Kya?': Video Of Woman Standing Outside 16th Floor Window To Clean It Goes...

'Stuntman Ki Beti Hai Kya?': Video Of Woman Standing Outside 16th Floor Window To Clean It Goes...

Noida: Students’ 'Rave Party' Video Goes Viral, Sparks Online Debate

Noida: Students’ 'Rave Party' Video Goes Viral, Sparks Online Debate

Viral Video: CM Eknath Shinde's Convoy Gets Bumpy Ride As He Visits Bhiwandi To Evaluate Potholes...

Viral Video: CM Eknath Shinde's Convoy Gets Bumpy Ride As He Visits Bhiwandi To Evaluate Potholes...

Heartbreaking Video! Elephant Grieves Over Mother's Death For Almost Entire Day In Odisha

Heartbreaking Video! Elephant Grieves Over Mother's Death For Almost Entire Day In Odisha