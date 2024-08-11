100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals Viral

A husband who visited his wife's maternal house for the first Ashada month from marriage was treated with 100 food dishes in a ritual welcoming him. The couple which was married in September last year visited the wife's parents in Kakinada and they were greeted with joy. The son-in-law was celebrated and offered a variety of dishes on their arrival which pulled up the count to a hundred eatables including fruits, main course and dessert options.

From chakli to mysore pak, the couple was made to sit in front of 100 foods. Visuals from the incident that took place in a village in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh have surfaced online and gone viral. They show the grand display of dishes being offered the married couple during their visit to the wife's house.

#AndhraPradesh---#Andhra family treats son-in-law with a feast of 100 food items



A family in Tamarada village in #Kirlampudi mandal of #Kakinada district, prepared a huge feast for their son-in-law.



The feast had a whopping 100 different kinds of food.



Ratna Kumari, a… pic.twitter.com/yVuNN8CnRB — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) August 11, 2024

The couple was identified as Ratna Kumari and Ravi Teja who tied the knot in 2023. Ravi alongside his wife completed her first Ashada month together this year, which reportedly called for the traditional feast.

Similar event

In a similar case, a family in the Telugu-speaking state treated their son-in-law with not 100 but 379 types of food.

This incident surfaced during the Makar Sankranti celebration in 2023 and saw a couple named Bheema Rao and Chandraleela from Eluru district enjoying a grand meal. The dishes included rice, curry, fried items, sweets and even a list of beverages. According to reports, 40 types of flavoured rice, 20 roti chutneys, 40 curries, 40 fries, 90 to 100 sweets, 70 hot items, juices, drinks and more were served to Rao and his wife.