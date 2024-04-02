This Video Of Woman Singing 'Love Story' On Delhi Streets Is Just Perfect For Swifties

There's a video of a woman singing Taylor Swift's song "Love Story" on the streets of Delhi which has caught the attention of the internet. For fans of the popular singer who are often referred to as "Swifties," this video might be particularly enjoyable or "perfect" as it sets the vibe right.

The video which has gone viral on social media shows a woman with the username kbsongmusic performing a rendition of one of Swift's iconic songs. While busking is often seen abroad, she was seen involving herself in such a street performance in the national capital, leaving many impressed.

Being uploaded on Instagram in late March, the clip fetched 58,000 views. The video was said to be an old one and not a recent performance, however, it grabbed the attention of netizens and received love from them.

Her energetic show at Lajpat Nagar won praise online from not only fellow Swifties but several others too. "Keep busking & rocking," read a comment while another said, "If I was there I'd be singing on Taylor Swift songs with her, heart (sic)."

It is interesting to note that the woman has a huge list of music uploads online that capture her musical talent, from playing instruments to slaying the vocals on the microphone.

Listen to the original song below

The original song performed by Taylor Swift was released more than a decade ago. It is part of the artist's album titled 'Fearless' which is a soulful piece produced in 2008. This song opens on a touching note that goes with the lyrics, "We were both young when I first saw you, I close my eyes and the flashback starts."