THIS 'solkadhi' post about zombies and Marathi foodies goes viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
Solkadhi recipe/ Glimpses from film Zombivli |

People hailing from Maharashtra and neighbouring regions may have tried their ethnic health drink ''solkadhi.'' The recipe prepared out of kokam, milk and leafy garnishing elements, seems to be a refreshing beverage for many foodies.

However, in a cringe post shared on Reddit over ''solkadhi,'' we could see a hilariously horror punch put forth towards zombies and the pink-coloured drink.

Watched the Marathi language movie Zombivli? A film that closely dubs Dombivli and zombies together, narrates the lives of a young middle-class individuals during a mysterious zombie virus outbreak. The recent post could give you similar thrills and goosebumps!

Okay, skipping to the best part about the viral post - the text questions, "What do Marathi zombies drink?" The answer was certainly hilarious and pun-worthy, it said, "sol-less kadi." Haha, yes they just meant "soul-less kadhi" instead of sipping some solkadhi. The comment comes in as the fictitious character zombies are known for their likeliness towards blood, especially that of humans.

