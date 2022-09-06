Ganeshotsav 2022: Heritage turns vanilla milkshake tetra packs into 6 feet-tall modak in Hyderabad

Heritage Modak in Hyderabad | FPJ

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in our country, and the sweet dish associated closely with the celebrations is the Lord loved ‘Modak’.

Amidst buzz over the height of Ganpati idols across pandals, here's an interesting case of a foodie approach. In Telangana, people not only saw high-raised Ganpati idols installed for Ganeshotsav 2022, but also took to create 'Modak' structures.

As a tribute to the Ganesha's favourite delicacy, dairy brand Heritage were seen constructing giant modak displays in the popular pandals of Vittalwadi and Chudi Bazaar in Hyderabad. The brand created 6 feet-tall Modak using Heritage Foods Vanilla Milkshake Tetra Packs.