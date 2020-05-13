This simple DIY mask using a sock is a life hack amid COVID-19

How to make a DIY sock mask?

Choose a long sock which can be stretched easily to cover your whole face. Make sure the sock you have chosen allows you to breathe easily enough. Cotton is the best option here.

Cut off the heel part of your sock as that will not be required.

Next, make a vertical cut from the point of origin up to the ankle area of the sock. Unfolding the sock will now make it look like a mask.

Now, fold the sock-mask length wise and turn it over.

Cut 3/4 inches from both left and right side of the sock for the ear straps.

Unfold the sock and you are good to go with your sock mask!