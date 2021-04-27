'This is VIP culture': AAP and Delhi HC under fire for using posh hotel as Covid Health facility for Justices

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has decided to convert 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel as a Covid Health facility for Justices and other judicial officers of the Delhi High Court and their families.

Amid the surge of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, several judges of the Delhi High Court tested positive for coronavirus recently.

In the order, the Delhi government said Primus Hospital in Chanakyapuri will run the Community Health Centre (CHC) facility at Ashoka Hotel.

"A request has been received from Delhi High Court for setting up of CHC facility for the Justices and other judicial officers of Delhi High Court and their families," the government said.

This news has been widely criticised by people who are taking to social media to express their views and condemn the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. The order is being called as 'partial' and 'unfair'.

One Twitter user wrote, "The poor & the middle class are dying on roads due to shortage of oxygen & hospital beds while the judges & their families of Delhi High court would be shifted to Ashoka Hotel. That’s Kejriwal (Aam Aadmi) for you."