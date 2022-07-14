'This guy was harassing the family': Pakistani journalist opens up on slapping a boy

Image credit: Google

A picture of a Pakistani journalist slapping a young chap for allegedly interrupting her as she reported to the camera was trending on social media. In the clip, the journalist can be seen telling about Eid al-Adha celebrations in Pakistan.

The name of the journalist is Maira Hashmi who has now spoken about the incident. She took to her Twitter handle to talk about the incident. She explained how the boy was creating a nuisance when she was interviewing. He was harassing the family and even when she politely asked him to end, he did not. Hashmi lost her mind.

Check her tweet here:

یہ لڑکا انٹرویو کے دوران فیملی کو تنگ کر رہا تھا _جسکی وجہ سے فیملی پریشان ہوگئی تھی__میں نے پہلے پیار سے سمجھایا کے ایسا نہیں کرو مگر سمجھانے کے باوجود یہ لڑکا نہیں سمجھا اور زیادہ ہُلّڑ بازی کررہا تھا_ جس کے بعد مجھے زیب نہیں دیا کہ اسے اور موقع دیکر برداشت کیا جائے ؟ pic.twitter.com/4jmuSsInYg — Maira Hashmi (@MairaHashmi7) July 11, 2022

“This guy was harassing the family during the interview - which made the family upset. I first lovingly explained that don't do this, but despite the explanation, this guy didn't understand and was making a lot of noise - after which I made sure that his action wouldn’t be tolerated by giving him any opportunity,” she wrote on Twitter.

Read Also Watch: Pakistani reporter slaps small boy