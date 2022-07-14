e-Paper Get App

'This guy was harassing the family': Pakistani journalist opens up on slapping a boy

In the clip, the journalist can be seen telling about Eid al-Adha celebrations in Pakistan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 05:07 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

A picture of a Pakistani journalist slapping a young chap for allegedly interrupting her as she reported to the camera was trending on social media. In the clip, the journalist can be seen telling about Eid al-Adha celebrations in Pakistan.

The name of the journalist is Maira Hashmi who has now spoken about the incident. She took to her Twitter handle to talk about the incident. She explained how the boy was creating a nuisance when she was interviewing. He was harassing the family and even when she politely asked him to end, he did not. Hashmi lost her mind.

Check her tweet here:

“This guy was harassing the family during the interview - which made the family upset. I first lovingly explained that don't do this, but despite the explanation, this guy didn't understand and was making a lot of noise - after which I made sure that his action wouldn’t be tolerated by giving him any opportunity,” she wrote on Twitter.

Read Also
Watch: Pakistani reporter slaps small boy
article-image
Read Also
Malala Day 2022: Know history, significance and facts about Pakistani activist
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViral'This guy was harassing the family': Pakistani journalist opens up on slapping a boy

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Aarey car shed spot is gateway of real estate fortune, activists allege

Mumbai: Aarey car shed spot is gateway of real estate fortune, activists allege

Mumbai: Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit conferred with Special Lifetime Achievement Award

Mumbai: Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit conferred with Special Lifetime Achievement Award

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city