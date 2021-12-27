This creative Sherwani ad pleading a 'missing Majnu' to come back home is winning the internet

The wedding season in India is in full swing and so is the marketing race among various brands to woo the audiences into buying their products.

One such ad that is doing rounds on social is that of a sherwani brand. The witty newspaper ad is published by a Kolkata based sherwani outlet called 'Sultan.' The ad features a picture of a young man dressed in sherwani with the word 'missing' written in headline, which first gives the impression that it is ad to find a missing person.

However, as one further reads into the 'missing' copy , it reveals that it is actually an advertisement copy, promoting the sherwani brand.

The copy starts with "Tall, fair & handsome, aged about 24 years- Missing my dear son Majnu, Please come back home. Everyone is very upset."

The copy then subtly yet hilariously reveals itself as an ad when it pleads 'Majnu' to come back home as all his demands right from marrying to her beloved 'Laila' - to buying the wedding attires for him and his friends from 'Sultan' showroom that too in their 'New Market Branch' wherein 'parking facility is also available' - have been accepted.

The clever ad impressed many netizens as they lavished praises for the ad for its creativity.

Have a look:

The title should be "KISSING" instead of MISSING!!



😝 — प्रकृति_ही_ईश्वर_है। (@_Ekla_Chalo_Re_) December 27, 2021

This is the Laila Majnu I ordered https://t.co/h2TUdBkmde — Agrima 🇮🇳 🇵🇸 (@Agrimonious) December 27, 2021

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 11:52 AM IST