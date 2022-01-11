'This 79 was worth a hundred': Twitter reacts to India Test skipper Virat Kohli's valiant knock

India were all out for 223 in their first innings on the opening day of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Batting first, India's returning skipper Virat Kohli top-scored for the visitors with a 79 off 201 balls, hitting 12 boundaries and a six in the process.

Kohli, who had missed the second Test due to a back injury, looked on course for his first Test century in over two years until South Africa's lead pacer Kagiso Rabada cut short his innings.

Meanwhile, Twitter users were absolutely impressed with Virat Kohli's innings today. "Sometimes 79 has a lot more quality than a hundred. This was a top-top knock from a top player. Today Kohli hasn’t missed a century by 21 runs but scored valuable and high-quality 79 runs. #SAvInd," wrote Aakash Chopra. "Sterling knock by @imVkohli, showed class, character, commitment. Alas couldn’t convert it into a much awaited century, but something to cheer in an otherwise very poor batting performance by India," tweeted Ayaz Memon.

Check out a few tweets below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 09:33 PM IST