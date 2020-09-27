'Need Netflix series about his innings': Twitter flooded with memes and jokes as Rahul Tewatia stars in Rajasthan Royals' record runchase

Rahul Tewatia became the star of the match as Rajasthan Royals recorded the highest runchase in IPL history to beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in a high-scoring encounter on Sunday.
He scored a 31-ball 53 after struggling initially to take them to the brink of win.
Twitter users were in an awe of Haryana batsman as he became one of the top trends on social media.

Put into bat, Mayank Agarwal smashed a 50-ball 106, while skipper KL Rahul cracked a 54-ball 69 as the duo stitched a 183-run opening stand off 99 balls to power Punjab to an imposing 223 for 2.
Sanju Samson then put on a lion-hearted effort with a 42-ball 85 studded with seven sixes and four boundaries, while Steve Smith scored a 27-ball 50 to keep RR in the hunt.
However, it was Rahul Tewatia, who turned hero when he smashed five sixes in the 18th over off Sheldon Cottrell to turn the match on its head.
Brief Score:
Kings XI Punjab: 223 for 2 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 106, KL Rahul 69; Ankit Rajpoot 1/39).
Rajasthan Ryals: 226 for 6 in 19.3 overs (Sanju Samson 85, Rahul Tewatia 53, Steve Smith 50; Mohammed Shami 3/53).
