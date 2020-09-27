'Need Netflix series about his innings': Twitter flooded with memes and jokes as Rahul Tewatia stars in Rajasthan Royals' record runchase

Rahul Tewatia became the star of the match as Rajasthan Royals recorded the highest runchase in IPL history to beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in a high-scoring encounter on Sunday.

He scored a 31-ball 53 after struggling initially to take them to the brink of win.

Twitter users were in an awe of Haryana batsman as he became one of the top trends on social media.

Here are some tweets lauding Tewatia's exploits: