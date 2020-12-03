'There is no vaccine for stupidity yet': Harbhajan Singh brutally trolled for asking 'do we seriously need COVID-19 vaccine'

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh was on Thursday brutally trolled on Twitter after he asked, "Do we seriously need a COVID-19 vaccine?"

In his tweet, Singh listed the efficacy level of various COVID-19 vaccines that are under development, and compared it with India’s COVID-19 recovery rate.

"PFIZER AND BIOTECH Vaccine: Accuracy *94%, Moderna Vaccine: Accuracy *94.5%, Oxford Vaccine: Accuracy *90%, Indian Recovery rate (Without Vaccine): 93.6%," he wrote and asked, "Do we seriously need vaccine?"

This tweet did not go down with Twitter users and the former cricketer was trolled on the microblogging site. "There is no vaccine for stupidity. Yet," said a Twitter user. "Bhajji uncle, tussi great ho. Achha batao, if a tailender bats at a strike rate of 150, and an opening batsman strikes at 135, should the bowler replace the batsman at the top of the order?" another Twitter user wrote.

