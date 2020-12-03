'There is no vaccine for stupidity yet': Harbhajan Singh brutally trolled for asking 'do we seriously need COVID-19 vaccine'

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh was on Thursday brutally trolled on Twitter after he asked, "Do we seriously need a COVID-19 vaccine?"
In his tweet, Singh listed the efficacy level of various COVID-19 vaccines that are under development, and compared it with India’s COVID-19 recovery rate.
"PFIZER AND BIOTECH Vaccine: Accuracy *94%, Moderna Vaccine: Accuracy *94.5%, Oxford Vaccine: Accuracy *90%, Indian Recovery rate (Without Vaccine): 93.6%," he wrote and asked, "Do we seriously need vaccine?"
This tweet did not go down with Twitter users and the former cricketer was trolled on the microblogging site. "There is no vaccine for stupidity. Yet," said a Twitter user. "Bhajji uncle, tussi great ho. Achha batao, if a tailender bats at a strike rate of 150, and an opening batsman strikes at 135, should the bowler replace the batsman at the top of the order?" another Twitter user wrote.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload went past 95 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89.73 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.11 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 95,34,964 with 35,551 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,648 with 526 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The active COVID-19 caseload continued to remain below 5 lakh.There are 4,22,943 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.44 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.
